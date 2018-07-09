NBC Robin is interviewed on 'Today'

Speaking about the accusations for the first time, Wright has told ‘Today’ that she had no reason to suspect the actor of any wrongdoing, as she “didn’t really… know the man”. In a preview clip of her ‘Today’ interview, Wright is asked whether there was “any kind of red flag” about Spacey, to which she responds: “Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut. And in between setups, where we would giggle. “I didn’t really... I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

Watch a preview of @SavannahGuthrie’s exclusive conversation with @RealRobinWright about Kevin Spacey and @HouseofCards. Tune in tomorrow for full interview. pic.twitter.com/9jCUnyVd0e July 8, 2018

Wright starred as Spacey’s on-screen wife, Claire Underwood, for five series of ‘House Of Cards’, and in the upcoming sixth and final run, it’s her character who will take centre stage in the political drama.

Netflix Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in 'House Of Cards'

Co-star Patricia Clarkson recently lauded Wright for “leading the charge” that ended up in a sixth series being made, when it looked like the show’s future was in doubt. Clarkson told ‘The Talk’: “It was truly the great Robin Wright rallying. We have beautiful showrunners… and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show. It’s only eight episodes. “Robin led all of this charge so that people would save their livelihoods because when the show goes away some people don’t get paid.” Robin Wright’s ‘Today’ interview will air in full on NBC in the US on Monday morning, while the sixth series of ‘House Of Cards’ will debut on Netflix in the autumn.