‘House Of Cards’ actress Robin Wright has spoken for the first time about the allegations of sexual abuse made against her former co-star Kevin Spacey.
Wright is about to take the helm of Netflix series, following Spacey’s dismissal after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him last year.
Speaking about the accusations for the first time, Wright has told ‘Today’ that she had no reason to suspect the actor of any wrongdoing, as she “didn’t really… know the man”.
In a preview clip of her ‘Today’ interview, Wright is asked whether there was “any kind of red flag” about Spacey, to which she responds: “Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut. And in between setups, where we would giggle.
“I didn’t really... I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”
Wright starred as Spacey’s on-screen wife, Claire Underwood, for five series of ‘House Of Cards’, and in the upcoming sixth and final run, it’s her character who will take centre stage in the political drama.
Co-star Patricia Clarkson recently lauded Wright for “leading the charge” that ended up in a sixth series being made, when it looked like the show’s future was in doubt.
Clarkson told ‘The Talk’: “It was truly the great Robin Wright rallying. We have beautiful showrunners… and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show. It’s only eight episodes.
“Robin led all of this charge so that people would save their livelihoods because when the show goes away some people don’t get paid.”
Robin Wright’s ‘Today’ interview will air in full on NBC in the US on Monday morning, while the sixth series of ‘House Of Cards’ will debut on Netflix in the autumn.
- Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
- Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898