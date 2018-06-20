Vertical Entertainment recently confirmed that the film - which was shot before multiple men came forward to accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct - will get its digital release in the States in July, before a limited cinema release the following month.

The US distributor responsible for putting Kevin Spacey ’s latest film in cinemas has said they hope “distressing” sexual misconduct allegations against the actor “do not tarnish the release” of ‘Billionaire Boys Club’.

In a new statement issued to TheWrap, Vertical Entertainment explained their decision, stating: “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behaviour - that were not publicly known when the film was made almost 2.5 years ago - do not tarnish the release.

“We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it.”

The statement added that the decision to release the movie was “neither an easy nor insensitive one [...] but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences”.

There is no word yet on whether the film will play in UK cinemas, and production company Armory Films did not respond to HuffPost UK’s previous request for comment.