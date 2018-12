It’s the week before Christmas and parents are more concerned about their ever-increasing to-do-list than the excitement of the big day itself.

Kids, on the other hand, have no shame. As soon as December hits, all they’re thinking about is Santa and presents and elves and Santa and Christmas. And presents. PRESENTS. Three weeks in and it gets pretty exhausting.

So, with a week to go till Christmas Eve, here are a few tweets summing up the struggle to contain your kids’ excitement.

The biggest issue is the fact they wake up early – almost. every. day.