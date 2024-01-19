Kieran Culkin Didn't Watch The Succession Finale For The Most Relatable Reason

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kieran Culkin still hasn’t seen the series finale of Succession, but it’s not because he doesn’t want to.

The actor, who portrayed Roman Roy on the hit HBO Max show for four seasons, said earlier this week that he experienced a technical difficulty while trying to view the last episode of the show, and sort of gave up.

Advertisement

“I was in Poland and I couldn’t sign into my Max account. It was an app issue,” Culkin said during a Q&A with some of the cast earlier this week, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“Then I went on vacation, then after that I was like, eh, that was like three months ago. I want to go back and see it,” he added, describing what sounds like a very Roman-like move.

The series finale of the acclaimed drama aired on May 28 last year.

J. Smith-Cameron and Kieran Culkin appear on stage at the Succession FYC Event at Paramount Pictures Studios on Jan. 16 in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

While Culkin has finally figured out his app, he’s also finally getting his due for his portrayal of the youngest Roy sibling.

Advertisement

The Father of the Bride”actor recently took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama.

But it was Culkin’s most recent acceptance speech ― when he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys this Monday ― that generated the most headlines, for one awww-inducing reason.

During his speech, Culkin thanked his wife, Jazz Charton, “for sharing your life with me, and for giving me two amazing kids.”

“Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much,” Culkin said, calling out the couple’s two children.

“And Jazz, I want more,” Culkin said, as the audience burst into laughter, and Charton smiled and covered her mouth. “You said ― you said maybe! If I win! I love you so much.”

Advertisement

Watch the sweet moment unfold below: