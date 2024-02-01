Kieran Culkin Talks About What It Was Like Working With His Famous Ex

Kieran Culkin FilmMagic.com via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin has no qualms about working with a famous ex.

The Succession actor recently joined forces with his former girlfriend, Emma Stone, for the two’s new movie, A Real Pain.

While Kieran stars in the film, Emma produced it through her production company, Fruit Tree.

“She’s great,” Kieran of Emma during an interview with E! News’ The Rundown at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where A Real Pain made its premiere. “She’s a really wonderful person.”

Advertisement

He also said there’s an unexpected benefit to working with someone you know so well on a project like a movie, where you can face a lot of unknowns.

“It’s nice because you go into a job and most of the time you don’t really know anybody,” Kieran said. “But in this case, going in, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, well at least that part’s taken care of.’”

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin pictured together in 2009 Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Kieran told Rolling Stone in an interview earlier this month that he finds it “funny” to think of the Oscar winner as his “ex”.

Advertisement

“To me, she’s just a really good friend of mine and my wife’s. She’s lovely and great,” he said of the actor, whom he dated from 2010 to 2011.

“I met her when the rocket took off. I was right at the beginning of the huge launch; I got to watch all that firsthand,” Kieran added.

“And I remember at the time that I was a little more aware of the direction she was going than she was. She would be like, ‘Oh my god! I just got this opportunity…’ And I’d be like, ‘Yeah, but of course you did! Everyone loves you and you’re great’.”

Emma has since married Dave McCary, a comedian and director who used to work for Saturday Night Live, which is where the two met. The two share one child together, a daughter named Louise Jean McCary, who was born in March 2021.

Kieran married his wife, Jazz Charton, in 2013. They have two children together: daughter Kinsey Sioux and son Wilder Wolf.