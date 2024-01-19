Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES/ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA

Emma Stone is addressing the backlash over the graphic sex scenes in her latest film, Poor Things.

In the comedy fantasy film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma plays Bella Baxter, a Victorian-era London woman who is resurrected from the dead by a scientist who swaps out her brain with that of a baby.

Bella then hooks up with a dissolute lawyer, with whom she becomes sexually liberated.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 4’s Front Row this week, the Oscar winner defended the film’s risqué moments, which include masturbation visuals, after host Samira Ahmed called the scenes “quite graphic” and “unusual” to see “these days in Hollywood”.

Advertisement

“[Sex] is obviously a huge part of her experience and her growth, as it is, I think, for most people in life. But I see it as just one aspect of many: her discovery of food, philosophy, travel and dance. Sex is another aspect,” Emma said of her character.

She added: “One of the things that we had talked about from very early on, and I thought was extremely important, was that Bella is completely free and without shame about her body. She doesn’t know to be embarrassed by these things or to cover things up or not dive into the full experience when it comes to anything.

Emma won a Golden Globe for her performance in Poor Things earlier this month Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Emma went on to explain that omitting controversial scenes from the film felt dishonest.

“So for the camera to sort of shy away from that, or to say, ‘OK, well, we’ll just cut all of this out because our society functions in a particular way’…felt like a lack of being honest about who Bella is,” she continued.

Advertisement

Doubling down on the importance of the scenes, Emma added that she’s “not a person that just wants to be naked all the time”.

“But I am someone who wants to honour the character as fully as I possibly can. That’s part of her journey, so who am I to say that should be shameful?” the actor said.

Poor Things, which scored Emma the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at this month’s Golden Globes, caused quite the stir on social media after its release.

Here’s what moviegoers on X (formerly Twitter) had to say about the film’s sex scenes.

Thought emma stone was incredible in poor things but i hated the movie so so much - a completely indulgent male fantasy wrapped up as an arthouse film also hate hate hate how it presented sex work — sarah (@sarahmulgrewxo) January 16, 2024

poor things was so good but like people were acting like it was insanely fucked up movie?? it’s a woman enjoying herself having sex hellooo. — kie (@pharbecue) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

I wanted to watch Poor Things but I don’t think I can get past the whole infant brain in adult woman’s body having sex — Lana Del Taco🇵🇸 (@EdithPuthie445) January 14, 2024

(Poor things) it’s been several days but this is still bothering me. Did anyone else find it weird how long the sex scene in front of the two little boys went on? If the purpose of that was to show that her job was undesirable, there were other (or shorter) ways to do that. pic.twitter.com/DDM9SseTmZ — ᖭི༏ᖫྀ } Danonator (EMMYS 🏆) { ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@Dan0nat0r) January 16, 2024

(Poor things) loved the movie but can someone explain why its ok for her to have sex when she’s said to have the brain + consciousness of a toddler/young child? Not even the maturity, a literal babies brain was implanted in her mind and it couldn’t have been more than a few years pic.twitter.com/l5rlJWpVSx — ᖭི༏ᖫྀ } Danonator (EMMYS 🏆) { ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@Dan0nat0r) January 15, 2024