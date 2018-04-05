Kim Kardashian Reveals Struggle Of Getting Perfect Family Photo, So Here Are Some Tips

Kim Kardashian revealed that even with her selfie skills it is hard to capture a family photo featuring all her kids.

The reality star, 37, posted a snap of herself, her husband Kanye West and their three kids - North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three months, to Twitter. The photo shows her youngest daughter fast asleep, Saint looking away from the camera and North smiling awkwardly while treading on her mum’s foot.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” the mum-of-three tweeted. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.” She also revealed that she was holding the back of Saint’s shirt to stop him running off.