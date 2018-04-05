Kim Kardashian Reveals Struggle Of Getting Perfect Family Photo, So Here Are Some Tips

Kim Kardashian revealed that even with her selfie skills it is hard to capture a family photo featuring all her kids.
The reality star, 37, posted a snap of herself, her husband Kanye West and their three kids - North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three months, to Twitter. The photo shows her youngest daughter fast asleep, Saint looking away from the camera and North smiling awkwardly while treading on her mum’s foot.
“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” the mum-of-three tweeted. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.” She also revealed that she was holding the back of Saint’s shirt to stop him running off.
Parents commenting on the photo related to the celebrity mum’s struggle.
So how do you get the perfect photo with your kids? Whether you’ve enlisted a friend of family member to take the perfect shot or you’ve connected with a local family photographer, there are a few ways you can make the process a little less painful.
1. Try and make each other laugh. Family photographer Annie Armitage previously told HuffPost UK: “I try to create some hilarity, asking the family to say something like ‘smelly feet’, not boring old ‘cheese’ which makes people look awkward. Getting them to tickle each other works too.”
2. Get your child involved. Rather than just telling them what to do, where to stand and how to smile, photographer, blogger and entrepreneur Kat Molesworth said getting the children involved in the process will make it easier. “My biggest advice would be to take lots of photos but show your children that taking their picture is about loving them, never humiliating them.”
3. Don’t stress too much about the ‘perfect’ shot. Rachel Rimell previously advised in a blog hosted on HuffPost UK finding a distraction when having the photo taken, so that the snaps are natural and not too posed. She wrote: “Playing in the playground, clambering over logs and climbing trees, running around or kicking a ball about - these make great family photos to treasure of your family being just you.”