Kim Kardashian Criticised For Extravagant 'Winter Wonderland' At LA Mansion

Kim Kardashian’s “winter wonderland” might have looked like an icy dream, but it left fans heated.

On Sunday, the reality star shared an Instagram video showing off the massive faux-snow-covered yard at her $60 million mansion outside Los Angeles, filled with holiday lights and a seemingly endless number of evergreen trees.

Social media users wasted no time blasting the opulent display, which Kim described simply as a “winter wonderland.” Flooding the post’s comments section, followers accused the Skims founder of flaunting her wealth.

“All that money you spent on that bull crap you could help people that really need it,” one user wrote.

Another complained: “This is called too much money and you don’t know what to do with it all. I can give you some ideas.”

“With the money that was spent with this spectacle could you not have perhaps toned it down just a smudge and donated a few million dollars to 100 poor families,” a third person said.

“Kim, people are dying,” another user added, nodding to big sister Kourtney Kardashian’s viral quote from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The American Horror Story star’s video comes after the mum of four hosted her family’s annual Christmas Eve party last month.

Kim made headlines when eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was missing from a recent Christmas-themed Instagram video starring siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mum Kris Jenner.

“We couldn’t find Kimberly,” Kylie playfully captioned the video – which, ironically, was filmed in Kim’s house.

Not long after, Kim dished out a comeback explaining her absence. “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work,” she wrote before jokingly adding: “Haterssss.”