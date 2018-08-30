Kim Woodburn has called for ‘Loose Women’ bosses to fire Coleen Nolan, following her explosive appearance on the show on Wednesday. The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star paid a visit to ‘Loose Women’ for a segment in which she and Coleen discussed their time in the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series last year. However, the interview quickly descended into yet another row, in which Kim accused Coleen and her fellow panellists, including sister Linda Nolan, of “bullying” her before eventually storming off the set. Many viewers subsequently took to social media to complain that the exchange had left them feeling uncomfortable.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock ﻿Coleen and Kim came to blows on the show

Speaking to The Sun, Kim claimed she felt “ambushed” on the show, saying: “It was disgusting. It was like a circus and I was there for some cruel entertainment. I want Coleen and her sister [Linda] fired. “They could have stopped that show. The one who had the ear mic could have stopped it. But they did nothing to curb it. “I was shown cruelty again by that woman. I’m embarrassed once again. And I’ve cried on TV once again... they should not be on that show. And I will do all I can to get them off it.”

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Kim Woodburn on 'Loose Women'

Towards the end of the segment, Kim tearfully suggested her time in the ‘CBB’ house had reminded her of trauma she experienced in childhood, with the former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star claiming that Coleen and Linda had “mocked” her during her emotional moment. She said: “I was fine to continue and tried to explain my piece. But then I heard Coleen and Linda mocking me when I was talking about my childhood and young adult life. They should have stopped it.” “They were sitting there mocking me,” she fumed. “They had a horrible look on their face. They were mocking me. I’d like to see them both fired. “When you can do that, the cruelty... God gracious I was very sad today.” Kim also told the newspaper she’d been under the impression the interview would open with Coleen’s discussion of her time in the house, and then allow her to reply, but felt thrown off when moderator Janet Street-Porter came to her first instead.

Rex/Shutterstock Kim had a tumultuous time on 'CBB' last year

In less than 24 hours, media watchdog Ofcom has said they have received as many as 448 complaints over the segment, which are being assessed before a decision is reached over whether to launch an investigation, as is standard procedure. In a statement, a ‘Loose Women’ spokesperson said: “Kim agreed to come onto the panel today at the invitation of the producers on the understanding it was for reconciliation with Coleen. “Kim becoming upset was never the intention and the panel did endeavour to comfort her. She was offered counselling after the show, which she declined.”