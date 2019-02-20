In what may come as little surprise to Bristolians, the southwestern port city has been named the kindest in the UK – all based on the number of good deeds its inhabitants do.

A survey of 2,000 adults by Gala Bingo and charity 52 Lives revealed that those in Bristol and Leeds were most likely to volunteer their time, and York’s residents were the most generous charity donors, with adults giving an average of £24 to charities per month (the national average is £14).

Across the UK, people are likely to do an average of two or three good deeds a year. Giving money to charity or homeless people is the most common, followed by offering to help a loved one or stranger in need and picking up litter.

