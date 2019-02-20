In what may come as little surprise to Bristolians, the southwestern port city has been named the kindest in the UK – all based on the number of good deeds its inhabitants do.
A survey of 2,000 adults by Gala Bingo and charity 52 Lives revealed that those in Bristol and Leeds were most likely to volunteer their time, and York’s residents were the most generous charity donors, with adults giving an average of £24 to charities per month (the national average is £14).
Across the UK, people are likely to do an average of two or three good deeds a year. Giving money to charity or homeless people is the most common, followed by offering to help a loved one or stranger in need and picking up litter.
Four in five (81%) of those surveyed said they always hold open doors for people, and half always offer a seat on public transport to those who need it.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, London didn’t even make the top 10 list.
The UK’s Kindest Cities:
-
Bristol
-
Leeds
-
Southampton
-
Cardiff
-
Coventry
-
Glasgow
-
Belfast
-
Nottingham
-
Manchester
-
York
Dr Jo Gee, a psychiatrist, said being kind and generous is good for the body and mind. “When we do something nice for others, our brain releases serotonin and dopamine, our feel-good neurotransmitters,” she explained.
“This release not only makes us feel happier, but eases feelings of anxiety and increases self-esteem. Similarly, the release of oxytocin, our ‘cuddle hormone’, can even lower our blood pressure.”
52 Lives aims to change one person’s life every week by spreading kindness and generosity – Gala Bingo has raised £200,000 for the charity since their partnership began in 2016.