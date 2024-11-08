Move Over, Mark Wahlberg — King Charles Just Shared His Fitness Routine, And It Sounds Like A Royal Hassle

via Associated Press

In 2018, actor Mark Wahlberg shared his punishing morning routine, leading some to wonder why he inflicted so much pain on the soft animal of his 5 am body.

Even former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed his own “wild” morning schedule.

Now, it seems none other than King Charles himself has revealed his own extensive morning rituals.

Team GB athletes had an informal meeting with the monarch in Buckingham palace yesterday (Thursday 7 November).

And during the visit, it seems he told the women’s athletics team he works out twice a day.

What’s his routine?

According to sprinter Desiree Henry, a member of the women’s Olympic relay team who won silver at this year’s Olympics, His Majesty’s fitness routine is pretty intense: “He said he squats and does the pull-up bars.”

The monarch is said to have followed the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 5BX (Five Basic Exercises) for years.

The 11-minute regime involves push-ups, jogging on the spot, touching your toes, performing (tortuous) hollow holds, and scissor jumps.

The 5BX booklet says it’s “not dependent on elaborate facilities or equipment. The exercises require only 11 minutes a day and can be done in your bedroom or beside your bed in the barracks.”

His wife Queen Camilla has also said that he’s the “fittest man” she knows, comparing the king to a “mountain goat” because of how much he walks.

Every Olympic and Paralympic medallist was invited

According to diver Jack Laugher: “He was really interested in our sports facilities and training programme.”

“He was so animated and interested, especially after his travels. He was meeting hundreds of athletes today, and he did remember me.”

Rower Helen Glover says “I was giving him a picture that my six-year-old drew. He wanted to ask the King to help the animals.”

He’s also said to have congratulated our most decorated Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey, on her upcoming Dancing On Ice appearance.

“He wished me luck for Dancing On Ice and asked please be careful. He said good luck, I’ll be watching,” she said.