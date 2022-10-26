Just A Timely Reminder Of Rishi Sunak's 'Wild' Morning Routine

Getty Images Britney and blueberries all round

With the Daily Star lettuce having officially out lasted Liz Truss, it was announced on Monday that Rishi Sunak had been elected as the new Conservative Party leader.

As a result, Sunak is now also the UK’s next Prime Minister, having narrowly missed out on the job to Truss this summer.

Advertisement

With No. 10′s newest resident declared, there’s been a whole lot of chat around the soon-to-be PM’s life, with Sunak seriously hitting the headlines during his time in the public eye.

And as we focus in on Sunak as he moves into the new role, we’re here to give you a timely reminder of the morning routine that will now be taking place at Downing Street’s most famous residence.

6am wake-up calls

Rishi Sunak shared his morning habits last summer on The Twenty Minute VC podcast and er, it’s far from conventional.

The 42-year-old told hosts that becoming Chancellor of the Exchequer had made him “more tired that he used to be” but if he can, he’s up between 6am and 7am and immediately exercises.

Advertisement

Peleton’s number one fan at Number 10

While telling the nation to ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ and breaking social distancing at Boris’s birthday party in summer 2020, Sunak also treated himself to the ‘it’ at-home fitness accessory of the pandemic, which comes in at an eye-watering £1750.

Of course, that wouldn’t have been a worry for Sunak, as he and his wife, tech heiress Akshata Murty, have an estimated fortune of about £730 million.

Sunak’s morning Peleton rides begin with a class with his favourite instructor Cody Rigsby, his “go-to”.

“You do have to listen to a lot of Britney”, Sunak told VC20. “But you know, no bad thing in trying to get you motivated, I guess”.

The Brexiteer’s Breakfast

Sunak practices intermittent fasting so most days has... nothing ,but if he’s allowed to eat on a weekday he ‘treats’ himself.

Advertisement

Surely his indulgence would be something extravagant, you might think to yourself. Well, it’s as thrilling as running through a field of wheat.

If he’s not fasting, Sunak will have a bowl of Greek yoghurt and blueberries.