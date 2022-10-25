5 Biggest Moments From The Day As The UK Gets Its Third PM In Less Than Two Months

Rishi Sunak waves to the media as he enters No.10 Downing Street for the first time as PM Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

History was made on several accounts on Tuesday, with both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak breaking records – albeit for very different things.

As the prime minister with the shortest time in office officially left Downing Street while the first British Asian PM took her place, this was a momentous day in politics.

On top of that, there was a dramatic reshuffle, as Sunak seeks to separate himself from the premierships of the last two prime ministers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the day.

1. Liz Truss says farewell

The prime minister with the shortest tenure in UK history said goodbye to Downing Street at 10.15am.

She urged her successor to be “bold” and stick to her tax-cutting agenda, despite the economic chaos it caused and the widespread criticism it evoked.

She offered no apology in her speech and urged Sunak to focus on “growth” by cutting taxes and reducing public spending, maintaining: “I am more convinced than ever we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face.”

Truss said: “We simply cannot afford to be a low growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth and where there are huge divides between different parts of our country.

“We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently.”

She also tried to champion her policies which the government did not U-turn on, such as assistance with energy bills, and reversing the National Insurance increase.

Liz Truss making her farewell speech on Tuesday morning Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

2. Sunak meets the King

Shortly after Truss met with the King to resign, her successor filed into Buckingham Palace so he could officially be confirmed as the next prime minister.

This was a historic moment, marking the beginning of the first UK premiership led by a Hindu and British Asian. It’s also only the second time a prime minister from an ethnic minority has taken the country’s reins, too.

At 42, Sunak is also the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years.

King Charles III meeting Sunak in Buckingham Palace AARON CHOWN via Getty Images

3. Sunak’s welcome speech

Sunak started his premiership with a bang, by immediately addressing the “mistakes” of his predecessor in a speech before midday.

He said: “Some mistakes were made – not born of ill will, or bad intentions. But mistakes nonetheless.

“And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister in part to fix them.

“And that work begins immediately.”

Sunak also used the opportunity to address former prime minister Boris Johnson’s claim that he was “uniquely” positioned to lead the Tories – despite withdrawing from the race.

The new prime minister said while he was “grateful” to Johnson for his “incredible achievements”, “the mandate my party earned in 2019 is not the sole property of any one individual”.

He suggested that he would continue to work on the goals the Tories set out when they won the general election almost three years ago.

I will unite our country, not with words, but with action.



I will work day in and day out to deliver for you.



Watch my speech from Downing Street 👇 pic.twitter.com/diOBuwBqXc — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2022

4. An exodus of ministers

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg led a wave of resignations from the cabinet. A prominent ally to both Johnson and Truss, he has not spoken favourably of Sunak in the past, declaring him a “socialist” during the Tory leadership election in the summer.

Chair of the Conservative Party Jake Berry, levelling up secretary Simon Clarke, justice secretary Brandon Lewis, education secretary Kit Malthouse and work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith all followed him out the door.

Robert Buckland also stood down as Welsh secretary as did Wendy Morton, the chief whip during Truss’s time in office, environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena and the minister for development Vicky Ford.

Alok Sharma was removed from the cabinet too, but remains as Cop26 president, meaning he will negotiate on the UK’s behalf at Cop27, but won’t attend cabinet or be known as a minister.

Robert Buckland, Wendy Morton and Jacob Rees-Mogg all left cabinet on Tuesday Getty

5. A new cabinet emerges

Sunak is under pressure to unite the fractured Conservative Party through his leadership by appointing MPs from all its factions to government positions.

Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor after the mini-budget imploded, is remaining at the top of the Treasury.

Michael Gove returns to cabinet as levelling up secretary, just two months after he said he was quitting frontline politics.

A few more old faces returned to cabinet amid the reshuffle.

Former Welsh secretary Simon Hart has become the new chief whip while James Cleverly is keeping his job as the foreign secretary and Ben Wallace is staying as defence secretary.

Suella Braverman, who resigned as home secretary a week ago over breaching security rules, returns to that same job.