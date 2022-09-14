Even The King's Staff Are Not Immune To The 'On Hold' Attitude Moving Across The UK

VICTORIA JONES via Getty Images

King Charles III might be busier than ever during this period of national mourning, but the rest of the country is essentially on hold – including his staff.

According to The Guardian, dozens of employees from his home at Clarence House were notified that they might soon be made redundant while their boss is expected to move to Buckingham Palace, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Private secretaries, those working in the finance office, comms teams and household staff were all notified by Charles’ most senior aide, Sir Clive Alderton on Saturday that they might lose their jobs.

The employees reportedly received the notice during the thanksgiving service for Charles’ mother, held in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday.

Sources told The Guardian’s Pippa Crerar that many had assumed they would be moved on with the king to his new household – meaning “everybody is absolutely livid” now, especially as they had been working long hours ever since the Queen’s death last Thursday.

The source added: “People were left visible shaken by it.”

However, allegedly no final decisions have been made just yet, as a consultation period is currently in place.

The residence’s annual review suggests that as of March 31, 2021, it had 101.7 employees, when part-time workers are referred to less than one.

According to The Guardian’s report, those made redundant are usually allowed to search for alternative employment across all royal households, receive help in looking for new external roles and get an “enhanced” redundancy pay.

Clarence House said that as “operations” of Charles and Camilla’s former household have now ceased, seeing as they are King and Queen consort, “some redundancies will be unavoidable”.

But, safe to say, the claims did not go down well on Twitter in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

Insensitive and ruthless of the establishment Rolls-Royce steamroller to inform 100 of King Charles’ Clarence House workers they could lose their jobs during a thanksgiving service for his dead mother in Glasgow



The myth of a caring hereditary monarchy exposed before the funeral — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 14, 2022

And we thought CenterParcs was going to win the award for shittiest decision of the day.



Clarence House says "hold my beer!" pic.twitter.com/LaYWPRdzN7 — Paul Scott (@sorcererpds) September 13, 2022

wonder if he said this when the decision was made to tell Clarence House staff, during a service for the Queen, they might be losing their jobs pic.twitter.com/k9hIOdoX3z — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 14, 2022

How cruel is this. There’s an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, yet the new King gave up to 100 workers at Clarence House — many have worked there for decades — notice they may be fired even as he inherits a fortune and won’t have to pay any tax on it. https://t.co/IoFAgKwr7U — Paris Marx (@parismarx) September 13, 2022

However, it is worth pointing out that Charles is long thought to have championed a “slimmed-down monarchy”, which essentially cuts down the costs of the entire royal family to the taxpayer.

Still, this is not the first bit of unflattering news about the new monarch to emerge since he automatically inherited the throne last week.

He has gone viral twice now for losing his temper over the placement of a pen during his official tour of the four nation states of the UK. One incident occurred on Tuesday in Northern Ireland, and another when he was signing the official accession proclamation on Saturday.

And while Charles’ schedule is more packed than ever, the rest of the country seems to have slipped into standby mode ahead of the Queen’s funeral next Monday.