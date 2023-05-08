King Charles' Official Coronation Photos Omit Two Key Royals

Buckingham Palace on Monday released the official portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla following their coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, and two prominent royal figures are missing.

The four new photographs show the monarch and his wife, along with select members of the royal family, in photos taken by Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace.

Burnand is a favorite of Charles and Camilla, as the photographer also snapped the couple’s wedding photos in 2005.

King Charles is pictured in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, wearing the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown while holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023

The king and queen are pictured in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023

In the larger group photo shared by the palace, only working members of the British royal family are pictured. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are not working royals ― for reasons that could not be more different ― and are not included in the photos.

The Duke of Sussex is no longer a working royal because he stepped back from the royal family for reasons including financial independence and a move to North America. The Duke of York, a royal who has faced sexual assault allegations and settled a lawsuit related to such allegations in 2022, stepped back due to his long history with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Instead, the photo includes Prince Edward and Princess Anne and their respective spouses, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Charles and Camilla with working members of the royal family, including (from left) the Duke of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, the king and queen, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, and the Duke of Edinburgh. Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023

Harry also departed immediately after the coronation, as it was his son Prince Archie’s 4th birthday. The Duke of Sussex was also not asked to appear alongside other members of royal family who appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation.

Both he and Andrew were also not invited to participate in the balcony moment at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

In addition to the photo handouts from the palace, King Charles also released remarks from himself and Camilla sharing their gratitude for those who participated in the three-day coronation weekend.

The full remarks are below:

As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible. To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one.

To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.

He signed off the message with Charles R, as the R stands for “Rex, which means King in Latin.

See more photos from King Charles’ coronation weekend below:

