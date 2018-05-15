Kristen Stewart Defies Cannes 'Heels-Only Rule'

Kristen Stewart showed off her red soles at Cannes seemingly as an act of rebellion against rules that require women to wear heels to screenings. The actor took off her Christian Louboutin stilettos and walked across the rained upon red carpet at the premiere of Spike Lee’s ‘Blackkklansman’ on 14 May.

Andreas Rentz via Getty Images Jury member Kristen Stewart attends the screening of 'Blackkklansman' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 14 May 2018 in Cannes, France.

This isn’t the first time Stewart has taken a stand (literally) against the dress code. ‘Heelgate’ began in 2015 when 50 women were not allowed to watch ‘Carol’ because they weren’t wearing heels.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Then in 2016, Stewart made a statement by wearing flats and Julia Roberts walked the red carpet barefoot.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

When speaking out about this issue in 2016 Stewart told Indiewire “things have to change immediately. It has become really obvious that if [a man and I] were walking the red carpet together and someone stopped me and said, ‘Excuse me, young lady, you’re not wearing heels. You cannot come in.’ Then [I’m going to say], ‘Neither is my friend. Does he have to wear heels?’ It can work both ways”.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Many on Twitter applauded Stewart for going barefoot this year.

Good on Kirsten Stewart for barefooting it on the red carpet at Cannes. The heels only rule for women is stupid; I would rock up in sparkly creepers instead. — Chelsea (@ChelseaFKukura) May 15, 2018

This "no flats - only heels" rule is absolutely ridiculous. — Ava ✨ (@cafeetchailatte) May 14, 2018