    • STYLE
    14/05/2018 11:21 BST

    Looks We Love: Lupita Nyong'o's Fairytale Princess Dress At Cannes

    We've found similar styles you can wear to a summer wedding.

    We Love…

    Lupita Nyong’o’s Prada princess dress at Cannes 2018.

    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on 11 May 2018 in Cannes, France.

    Why It Works:

    It’s no surprise that Nyong’o has won the fashion game again. While at Cannes, Nyong’o wore an iridescent blush, pink and white organza gown. The ideal dress for the award winning actress to twirl in.

    An image of  Nyong’o in the gown went viral on Twitter as well, and we’re in no doubt as to why.

    We just can’t tear our eyes away.

    Antony Jones via Getty Images

    Also Seen On:

    Model Jourdan Dunn also proved how mesmerising princess pink can be when attending the Tony awards in 2016.

    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

    Follow Their Lead:

    To get this ethereal look at home try this midi plunge dress from Asos, £45 (size 8-18), is one that will photograph well, as will this smock dress with tiered ruffle sleeves, £44 (size 18-24). Slip dresses also have the wow-factor - like these two from Topshop, £36 (size 6 -18), and  Forever21, £11, (sizes XL-3XL), while this one shouldered midi dress from Asos, £45 (size 4-20), looks just regal.

    Anthony Ghnassia via Getty Images

    I guess we know what to wear to that summer wedding now.

