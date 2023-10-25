Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Ties The Knot With Tony Hawk’s Son

Artist and model Frances Bean Cobain has married skateboarder Riley Hawk, HuffPost confirms.

Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal the daughter of grunge rock royalty Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, and scion of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk tied the knot on Oct. 7, after acquiring a marriage license in San Diego County.

Though details about the union are scant, the license lists none other than R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe as officiant. The alt-rocker is Cobain’s godfather.

Representatives for Tony Hawk confirmed the marriage in a statement to HuffPost. Love and Stipe did not immediately return the site’s request for comment.

Advertisement

Frances Bean are Riley Hawk recently tied the knot. Getty

Cobain, 31, and Hawk, 30, have reportedly been dating since 2021, but she didn’t go public with the relationship until the start of last year.

This is Hawk’s first marriage and Cobain’s second. She previously wed musician Isaiah Silva in June 2014 but filed for divorce less than two years later in March 2016.

While both were declared single in November 2017, the exes stayed locked in a legal battle over one of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s most iconic instruments ― the acoustic guitar he played during the band’s November 1993 performance on “MTV Unplugged.”

Advertisement