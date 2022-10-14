8 Things Which Lasted Longer Than Kwasi Kwarteng's Time In Office

Kwasi Kwarteng was fired on October 14 Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

During that time, the pound slumped to a new low in value against the US dollar, the Bank of England had two emergency interventions to stabilise the UK market and Kwarteng U-turned on some of his economic policies – quite the legacy.

Within minutes of his sacking, Kwarteng was replaced by Jeremy Hunt, making it the UK’s fourth chancellor in fourth months.

Kwarteng’s time in office makes him the chancellor with the second shortest stint in the Treasury, beaten only by Iain Macleod, who died after 30 days in the post.

Aside from all bar one of the country’s previous chancellors, here’s a list of everything that the internet has realised lasted longer than Kwarteng’s stint in the job.

1. Some menstrual cycles

It’s not even uncommon for some cycles to last up to 40 days.

I’ve had menstrual cycles that have lasted longer than Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor — Gemma Abbott (@gem_abbott) October 14, 2022

2. David Blaine’s 44 days in a glass box

The famous magician spent 44 days in a glass box with only water above the Thames back in 2003.

Kwasi was Chancellor for five days less than David Blaine was in that box — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) October 14, 2022

3. Larry the cat’s time in Downing Street

To be fair, the feline has outlasted four prime ministers, too.

Longest serving senior UK officials (in days) -



King Charles III 36

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng 38 (sacked)

Prime Minister Liz Truss 38



Larry The Cat 4,290 — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) October 14, 2022

4. A section 21 eviction notice

This is the law in England demanding that landlords provide tenants with at least two months of notice before evicting them.

Kwasi Kwarteng has been living in Number 11 for fewer days than a section 21 eviction notice — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) October 14, 2022

5. B&Q’s returns

B&Q have a returns policy of 90 days – that’s three months.

Kwasi Kwarteng was chancellor for 52 days less than the B&Q returns policy — Laura (@fairycakes) October 14, 2022

6. Milk – but presumably only long-life

Long-life milk can last between six to nine months if unopened.

There's a pint of milk in the Good Law Project office fridge that's lasted longer than Kwasi Kwarteng's chancellorship — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) October 14, 2022

7. A honey bee’s life span

A male honey bee (or a drone bee) only lives up to 55 days.

A drone bee generally only lives for up to 55 days and if one was born on the same day as Kwasi Kwarteng became Chancellor it's very possibly still alive. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 14, 2022

Some other ways to look at it....

This means there’s now been the same number of Tory chancellors in 2022 as Labour has had since 1967.

When Kwarteng's replacement takes office, the Conservative party will have had as many chancellors of the exchequer in 2022 as the Labour party has since 1967. — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) October 14, 2022

If Kwarteng gets the usual ministerial severance payment, it will be “more than double” what he actually earned while chancellor, according to this BBC journalist.

Sources pointing out to me if Kwasi Kwarteng gets a ministerial severance payment, of 25% of his salary, it’ll be more than double the amount he earned in the job. — Ione Wells (@ionewells) October 14, 2022

It also means the UK has had four chancellors since July, in a cost of living crisis.

Reports that Kwasi Kwarteng is to be sacked. Would be our fourth shortest serving Chancellor in history. Would mean the UK has had four chancellors since July. In the middle of a cost of living crisis. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 14, 2022

And what about when you consider the 10-day period of national mourning when politics ground to halt? That would make Kwarteng’s tenure only 28 days.