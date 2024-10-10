Kylie Minogue Names The 1 Time She Can Act Like A 'Despicable Person'

Kylie Minogue via Associated Press

Compared to some of her fellow pop veterans (not mentioning any names, of course...), Kylie Minogue has never really been associated with “difficult” behaviour or diva demands.

However, the Grammy winner has admitted there’s one part of her job that leaves her struggling to live up to her smiley reputation.

Advertisement

During a new interview with BBC News, Kylie was asked about her upcoming world tour, and the many costume changes that fans can expect to see as part of the production.

Reflecting on her tour’s quick changes, the Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer revealed: “It’s frantic, it’s really stressful. I might swear a lot. It just takes one thing to go wrong, and you’re all freaking out.”

She added: “I did pass by the wardrobe [team] on a gig I did recently, and I said, ‘I’m a despicable human being. I’m so sorry’. They were like, ‘No, what happens in quick change stays in quick change’.”

Kylie on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year via Associated Press

Advertisement

She is currently gearing up for the release of follow-up album Tension II next week, which will be followed by a world tour that will kick off Down Under in February.