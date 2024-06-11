Kylie Minogue Opens Up About Emotional Back Story Behind Her Iconic Madonna Duet

Kylie Minogue on stage at WeHo Pride earlier this month Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

Kylie Minogue has reflected on her recent duet with Madonna, revealing the poignancy behind the choice of song they performed together.

After both singers have spent decades at the top of the pop game, they finally sang together for the first time at Madonna’s concert in California back in March.

Fittingly, they covered Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive – which had already been a staple of Madonna’s Celebration Tour – before going into a rendition of Kylie’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

However, reflecting on the collaboration during an interview with Grazia magazine, Kylie admitted there were “various reasons” that made I Will Survive such an appropriate song choice.

“She lost her mother to breast cancer and she knows of my history with it,” Kylie shared. “And we have both survived the ups and downs of being a woman in the industry.”

The Padam Padam singer continued: “There was much that didn’t need to be said or explained to the audience, but it was understood.”

Kylie noted that she considers herself a life-long Madonna fan, spending her teenage years wearing “the cut-off lace gloves” and “singing along to her songs in my bedroom”.

“Then later, in the early ’90s, I’d stay up till midnight to see the first play of her new video,” she recalled.

Kylie added: “Singing with her felt weirdly natural. There’s an unspoken bond between artists that I hold very dear. I respect how she has forged her own path and continues to do things her way.”

Madonna on the final night of her Celebration tour PABLO PORCIUNCULA via Getty Images

A decade earlier, Kylie had spoken to HuffPost UK about her hopes to team up with Madonna one day.

“That would be incredible!” she enthused back in 2014. “It’s like maybe the world would stop mid orbit! Yeah, it would be incredible.

“I don’t know if it would ever happen. Maybe it’s something that will live in our imagination.”