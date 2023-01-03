Kym Marsh in her official Strictly press portrait Ray Burmiston via PA Media

Kym Marsh has spoken out about her “struggles with anxiety” during her recent stint on Strictly Come Dancing, and how they affected her time on the BBC show.

The former Coronation Street star was one of 15 famous contestants who competed on Strictly last year, eventually finishing in sixth place alongside professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

During her time in the competition, Kym was candid about how she had been experiencing feelings of anxiety, which included suffering panic attacks during rehearsals.

“I’ve always been open about my struggles with anxiety, and there were times on set where it reared its head and threatened to take hold,” she told Prima magazine.

“I was nervous, but I discovered I could beat it and take control. That’s the lesson I’ll cherish most.

“I’ve realised how far I’m able to push myself and overcome things that I might think I’m too weak to do.”

Kym on the cover of Prima magazine Courtesy of Prima UK/Nicky Johnston via PA Media

The former Hear’Say singer told The Sun during her time on Strictly: ’I’ve always suffered from panic attacks. It’s something I don’t mind talking about because I know it can affect anyone at any time.

“Sometimes it has been ages [since an attack] and then suddenly one just hits. Everyone thinks that because you’re on the telly you must be amazingly confident, but the truth is that I’m not always and this is how that comes out.”

She added: “I don’t know exactly what caused it, I think I’d had some harsh comments from the judges the week before, I’ve been working other jobs at the same time too, so it’s tiring, and I just lost my confidence completely.

“I went to pieces and said ‘I don’t think I can do this’. At that moment I wasn’t sure I could even carry on with the show.

“It’s hard to explain, you don’t see it coming. I’ve had therapy for anxiety and tried things like that but it can still just creep up, usually just when you could most do without it.”

Kym and Graziano speaking to Strictly host Tess Daly Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Meanwhile, on her hopes for 2023, Kym told Prima: “I want to keep working hard, setting a good example to my kids and spending lots of time with my grandchildren.

“The past few years have been about setting my sights high and challenging myself – and I’m going to continue to do that. There’s no point in just sitting there and thinking, ‘Right, this is it’. I want to keep testing my limits and proving my capabilities.”

Kym recently returned to the acting world with a role in the new Waterloo Road reboot, having previously taken the lead in a touring production of Fatal Attraction in 2021.

