Labour Calls For 'Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire' In Gaza In Major Shift By Keir Starmer

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks at the Ukrainian welcome reception at their offices on February 19, 2024 in London, England. The event was dedicated to and attended by Ukrainian families who have been re-housed in the UK, their host families and organisations that have supported this process. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Labour has called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza in a major shift in the party’s position on the conflict.

The party has tabled an amendment to an SNP motion, to be debated by MPs tomorrow, which calls for an “immediate ceasefire” in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Labour’s amendment calls on the House of Commons to “support Australia, Canada and New Zealand’s calls for Hamas to release and return all hostages and for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which means an immediate stop to the fighting and a ceasefire that lasts and is observed by all sides.”

The amendment also says an Israeli offensive into Rafah “risks catastrophic humanitarian consequences and therefore must not happen”.

It “condemns the terrorism of Hamas” and says that “Israel cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence”.

And it goes on to demand that “rapid and unimpeded humanitarian relief is provided in Gaza”.

Labour MPs will now be expected to vote for the party’s amendment rather than the SNP motion.

Until now, Labour has stopped short of demanding an “immediate” end to the conflict, calling instead for a “sustainable ceasefire”.

But Keir Starmer signalled a shift in Labour’s position on Sunday when he told the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow that the fighting “must stop now” and that Israeli hostages still being held in Palestine must be released.

The last time the issue was voted on in the Commons, Starmer suffered the biggest rebellion of his leadership when 56 Labour MPs voted with the SNP.

That led to 10 Labour frontbenchers quitting their posts.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, sought to pile pressure on Labour today with a letter to all MPs urging them to “vote with their conscience” tomorrow and back his party’s motion.

He said: “For five months, the UK has followed Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s strategy of equivocation. The death toll shows that strategy has comprehensively failed.

“The time for equivocation is over - the UK must back an immediate ceasefire now.

“By failing to join the UN, world leaders and humanitarian organisations in calling for an immediate ceasefire - the UK has made one less likely. It’s time for Westminster to end its silence and say - ‘enough is enough’.

“No one is pretending this is a simple situation, or that one vote will magically result in a ceasefire overnight - but a ceasefire is more likely to happen if the UK parliament and government join international pressure, than if they fail.

“I’m sure you will agree, this is a defining vote for any MP. I am therefore urging each and every one of you to vote with your conscience for an immediate ceasefire.