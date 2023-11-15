Keir Starmer Hit By Massive Rebellion As Dozens Of Labour MPs Back Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Keir Starmer faces a huge test of his authority. Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has suffered the biggest rebellion of his leadership after dozens of Labour MPs backed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Eight frontbenchers were among the 58 MPs who defied their leader to back an SNP call for an end to the hostilities.

Advertisement

Labour confirmed that a total of 10 MPs have either been sacked or quit their posts - eight shadow ministers and two shadow ministerial aides.

They are Paula Barker, Rachel Hopkins, Afzal Khan, Sarah Owen, Jess Phillips Yasmin Qureshi, Naz Shah, Andy Slaughter, Dan Carden and Mary Foy.

Despite the rebellion, the Commons voted by 293 votes to 125 against a ceasefire.

Yasmin Qureshi resigned as shadow women and equalities minister shortly before the vote.

She said: “The scale of bloodshed in Gaza is unprecedented. Tonight, I will vote for an immediate ceasefire.

“We must call for an end to the carnage to protect innocents lives and end human suffering.”

Speaking after the vote, Starmer said: “I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight. But I wanted to be clear about where I stood, and where I will stand.

Advertisement

“Leadership is about doing the right thing. That is the least the public deserves. And the least that leadership demands.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “Tonight, the SNP voted in line with our values for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel. SNP MPs will be able to look themselves in the mirror knowing they did the right thing.