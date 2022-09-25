Politics
Labour Conference Observes Minute's Silence In Memory Of 'Our Queen'

Fears that the tribute to Queen Elizabeth II may be disrupted by republican protesters proved to be unfounded.

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north east England on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Labour’s annual conference has begun with a minute’s silence following the death of the Queen.

The tribute came after party leader Keir Starmer described the late monarch as “our queen”.

Fears that the minute’s silence could be disrupted by anti-monarchy protesters proved to be unfounded.

Delegates in Liverpool then sung ‘God Save The King’, the first time that the party’s conference has begun with a rendition of the national anthem.

Starmer said: “The late Queen Elizabeth II was this great country’s greatest monarch. She created a special, personal relationship with all of us. A relationship based on service and devotion to our country.

“Even now, after the mourning period has passed it still feels impossible to imagine a Britain without her.

″Hardly any of us have ever known anything else. For us, the Late Queen has always been simply the Queen, the only Queen. Above all else, our Queen. And I am proud to lead our party’s tribute to her today.”

He added: “As we enter a new era, let’s commit to honouring the late Queen’s memory.

“Let’s turn our collar up and face the storm, keep alive the spirit of public service she embodied and let it drive us towards a better future.”

