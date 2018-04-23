Labour Bid To Block Powers Of Controversial Office For Students

Labour will today force a vote that could block the regulatory powers of the Office For Students, which has been mired in controversy since its creation on April 1.

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner, who claims the body will be used as the Government’s “puppet”, will use a procedural device to force a debate and vote that could bar ministers from transferring higher education regulatory powers to the OfS.

Should the Government lose the vote, the watchdog would be powerless to regulate UK universities.

It had been created to take on the powers of the former Office for Fair Access (OFFA) and the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), introduce more market competition and to protect the interests of its “consumers” – students, government and the public.

But the OfS’ creation has attracted a huge amount of criticism since it was announced last year.