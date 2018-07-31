Fury As Corbyn Ally Says 'Jewish Trump Fanatics Made Up' Anti-Semitism Claims

Labour MPs have reacted with fury after a member of the party’s ruling executive was recorded dismissing reports of anti-Semitism in the party as “made up” by “Jewish Trump fanatics”.

Peter Willsman, a long-standing supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, said he would not “be lectured to” by “people in the Jewish community” who he claimed support Donald Trump, according to a recording obtained by the Jewish Chronicle.

Willsman is one of the key Corbyn allies that sits on the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).