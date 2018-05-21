Labour MP Demands Government Make Plans To Hold EU Elections Due After Brexit

A Labour MP has branded the government “irresponsible” for failing to make plans for the 2019 European parliamentary elections - even though they are due to take place after Brexit.

The next elections to the parliament that moves between Brussels and Strasbourg will take place from 23 to 26 May 2019.

Britain is due to have left the EU two months earlier on 29 March 2019.

The government has estimated it will save £109m next year by not having to run the elections.

But Virendra Sharma, the Labour MP for Ealing, Southall, told HuffPost UK: “I certainly don’t think it is certain that we will have left the EU by the time of the elections next year and I hope we haven’t.

“I believe it is irresponsible for this government to be risking leaving us unrepresented in the European Parliament only weeks after the fabled ‘exit day’.”

Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith said it was not “necessary or a prudent use of taxpayers’ money” to make the usual plans for the election of new British MEPs.