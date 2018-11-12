PA/PA Wire Fiona Onasanya, Labour MP for Peterborough, appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey in central London.

A Labour MP has appeared at the Old Bailey to stand trial over allegations she lied to police over in a speeding investigation.

Fiona Onasanya, 35, is accused along with her brother Festus of misinforming Cambridgeshire Police about who was responsible for driving a speeding car on in 2017.

The pair claimed a man called Aleks Antipow was behind the wheel “to avoid prosecution and punishment”, it is alleged.

The Peterborough MP, who was a solicitor before her election to Parliament, appeared in court for the first day of her trial on Monday.

Dressed in a smart grey suit, she spoke to confirm her identity and deny the single charge of perverting the course of justice.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC adjourned the case until Tuesday when a jury is expected to be sworn in, before prosecutor David Jeremy QC opens the case.

Onasanya was granted continued unconditional bail and is being represented by Christine Agnew. The trial is expected to go on all week.

Last week, Festus Onasanya, 33, of Chesterton, Cambridge, admitted three counts of perverting the course of justice, including the joint charge.