Labour MP Fiona Onasanya Compares Herself To Jesus After Speeding Points Conviction

An MP who was found guilty of lying to the police to avoid speeding charges has comparing herself to Jesus as she maintained her innocence.

Following a re-trial at the Old Bailey, former Labour whip Fiona Onasanya was urged to quit after being convicted for perverting the course of justice.

The 35-year-old solicitor was accused of colluding with her brother Festus after her vehicle was spotted driving at 41 miles per hour in a 30 mile zone across Peterborough.

In a message that was sent to fellow Labour MPs across a number of WhatsApp groups this morning, and was leaked to The Times, Onasanya compared her plight to biblical figures including Moses and Jesus Christ.

Despite pressure from her party to resign, Onasanya implied that she would not quit, saying this was instead “the beginning of the next chapter” of her “story” - as it was with Jesus.