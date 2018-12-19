Nigel Farage Will Not Stand In Labour MP Fiona Onasanya's Seat If There Is A By-Election

Nigel Farage has again moved to quash rumours he could stand in any by-election sparked by the conviction of a Labour MP for lying to the police to avoid a speeding charge. Fiona Onasanya has been suspended from Labour and encouraged by the party to resign as she faces a possible jail sentence for perverting the course of justice. If she does not resign she may be forced to stand down if she is handed a jail sentence of more than a year, even if it is suspended.

PA Wire/PA Images Fiona Onasanya has been urged to resign after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice by lying about speeding points

If the sentence is a year or less she will face a recall petition which will lead to a by-election if she loses. The former whip won the marginal Peterborough seat in the 2017 snap election by 607 votes, ousting Tory Brexiteer Stewart Jackson from parliament. And Peterborough’s 60.9% vote to quit the EU sparked rumours that Farage could stand for parliament for an eighth time, hoping to finally be elected an MP by potentially campaigning on a Brexit betrayal narrative.

“Who would I stand for? “I will not be standing in that by-election.” Nigel Farage