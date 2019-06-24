Labour MPs are braced for a summer of re-selection battles to keep their Westminster seats after the party put itself on a ‘war footing’ for a snap election this autumn.

In a surprise move, all sitting MPs were told by email that they had just two weeks in which to express an interest in becoming candidates again.

New rules adopted last September make it easier for rank and file party members to replace their MP with a fresh contender, with less than a third of local branches now needed to trigger a contest.

Jeremy Corbyn supporters in some seats could now mobilise to try to oust local MPs, and some ‘moderate’ backbenchers said they expect a majority of the parliamentary party’s 247 seats to be ‘triggered’.

But several MPs were furious at the move and told HuffPost UK that it could undermine Corbyn’s hopes of winning a confidence vote to trigger a general election - as deselected MPs would have no incentive to follow the whip.

Within hours of the decision by the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) officers group, irritation spilled over at the meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Monday night.

PLP chairman Jon Cryer told the meeting he was given virtually no notice of the process, adding it was a “rushed job” to offer a fortnight when MPs were normally given two or three months’ notice.

General secretary Jennie Formby wrote to MPs to ask them to inform the party’s legal unit by 6pm, July 8 “if you wish to remain a candidate at the next General Election”.

She added: “May I also take this opportunity to thank you for the work you have done so far on behalf of the party in parliament.”