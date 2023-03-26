Labour Backs Laughing Gas Ban To Tackle Anti-Social Behaviour

Discard Canisters of nitrous oxide or 'hippie crack' in the Clondalkin area of Dublin. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images) Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images

Labour has backed the government’s proposed ban on the sale of laughing gas, saying it is a “blight” on communities.

Nitrous oxide will be banned under plans to tackle anti-social behaviour, Michael Gove announced on Sunday.

Advertisement

Senior Labour MP Lucy Powell agreed with the proposal and called for enforcement.

The shadow culture secretary told Sky’s Sophy Ridge: “I think we want to see it banned as well because I think it does cause a huge amount of littering, of disruption and of antisocial behaviour challenges as well.

“We do need to tackle at source these kind of crimes - well sometimes they’re not crimes - these kind of behaviours that are blights on our communities.

"What's Labour's position? Should laughing gas be banned?"



"I think we want to see it banned as well"



Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell confirms to Sophy that Labour are also calling for the ban of Nitrous oxide#Ridge https://t.co/8AoG2YYguJ



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/1RbjQmwE3o — Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@RidgeOnSunday) March 26, 2023

“It’s something when I go door knocking in my constituency in Manchester Central and I go out meeting residents - anti-social behaviour is probably the number one issue that they raise with me.”

Advertisement

Gove told the BBC nitrous oxide can have a “damaging effect on young brains” and its public use can lead to “greater lawlessness”.

The Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) recently advised against new laws to ban nitrous oxide.

Nitrous oxide, sold in metal canisters, is known as NOS and is the second most-used drug by UK 16 to 24-year-olds.