Labour will try to defuse its damaging row over anti-semitism by adopting an international definition of the issue, senior sources have told HuffPost UK.

The ‘compromise’ plan, expected to be discussed by the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) next week, will also seek to safeguard the rights of members who want to criticise Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people.

In a bid to heal relations with Jewish groups, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition and all its 11 examples of anti-semitic abuse are set to be formally endorsed in full, NEC sources said.

But a further clarification or expansion of the examples is also expected to be drafted to enshrine the right to free speech of those critical of the Israeli government.

The clarification could even include protection for those who claim that the state of Israel could be termed ‘racist’ in its handling of the Palestinian issue.

One option being considered is for Labour to follow the lead of the Commons Home Affairs Committee’s own amended definition of anti-semitism, which in 2016 included two key caveats on the need to protect free speech.

The committee stated: “It is not antisemitic to criticise the Government of Israel, without additional evidence to suggest antisemitic intent.

“It is not antisemitic to hold the Israeli Government to the same standards as other liberal democracies, or to take a particular interest in the Israeli Government’s policies or actions, without additional evidence to suggest antisemitic intent.”

It is understood that the NEC may include both these caveats and add its own.