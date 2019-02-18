Labour Split Could Spark A Breakaway By Pro-EU Tories Threatened With Deselection

The breakaway of seven Labour MPs to form a centrist political movement has immediately sparked speculation that moderate pro-EU Tories could follow them and jump ship.

Prominent ex-minister Nick Boles, who has been threatened with deselection by his local Tory party, has declined to rule out joining The Independent Group (TIG).

Boles insisted he was “totally focused” on blocking a no-deal Brexit, but he did not directly address questions on whether he could join the Labour splitters, who have issued an open invitation to MPs from other parties.

Asked if he could join TIG, the Grantham and Stamford MP said: “They’re all good people and I understand completely why they felt driven to leave Labour. I have not spoken with any of them about their plans and am totally focused on working with MPs of all parties to stop a no-deal Brexit on 29 March.”

HuffPost UK also understands at least one other Tory MP is keeping their options open, while former chancellor George Osborne said the breakaway “could be the start of something very big in British politics”.

Tory George Freeman, who quit as the head of Theresa May’s policy unit, said the Labour split was “a reminder of the pressure” parties are under to adapt to a new politics.

“Unless the Conservatives reunite around a pro-business Brexit and recast it as a moment of inspiring One Nation renewal for a new generation, we’ll be next,” he added in a tweet.