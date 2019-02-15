Ministers Must Quit In Two Weeks Or Be 'Complicit In No-Deal Brexit', Tory Remainers Say

Tory MPs have ramped up pressure on ministers to quit the government over Brexit, warning they will be “complicit in delivering no-deal” unless they resign by the end of the month.

Politicians backing the so-called People’s Vote campaign for a second referendum told ministerial colleagues it was time to “look into their hearts” and “step up to the plate” to stop Theresa May taking Britain out of the EU without an agreement in place.

They spoke out as attention turns to the February 27 Commons votes billed as “high noon” for Brexit.

One of the MPs, who did not wish to be named, and another source said up to 25 ministers were considering whether to quit to back an amendment put forward by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Tory Oliver Letwin, which would allow the Commons to block a no-deal Brexit.

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston told HuffPost UK it was time for ministers to finally follow through on threats to walk away, describing it as their last chance to take control of Brexit, with time running out to pass legislation to overturn the March 29 EU exit date and extend Article 50.

The Totnes MP said: “We’ve been saying this for some time, that it’s high noon, but really I’m afraid if they are not prepared to do it next time round, when will they be prepared to do it?

“I’m afraid by the next time it comes back, if they are not prepared to step up to the plate, then frankly people will be asking them why not.

“They will be complicit in actually delivering no-deal if they are not prepared to take a stand then.”

Another MP said ministers must now realise May’s “real plan B” if her deal is rejected by hard Brexiteers is to pivot to no-deal.

“I never thought that was possible up until Christmas, but since Christmas I thought it is,” they told HuffPost.

“Anybody who doesn’t resign at the end of the month is embracing no-deal as far as I can see, which is a position.

“Anybody who stays onboard the ship is facilitating no-deal.”