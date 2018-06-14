Labour Wants Football Fans To Be Allowed To Watch World Cup At Work

Jason Cairnduff / Reuters Football fans should be allowed to watch World Cup matches at work, Labour and the TUC have said

Labour has backed calls for football fans to be allowed to watch matches at work during the World Cup.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) called on employers to be as flexible as possible with staff during the month-long tournament, allowing them to work from home or move their shifts to accommodate big games.

Describing the World Cup as a “landmark sporting event”, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said millions of workers around the UK would want to cheer on their national teams.

“Tournaments like this can be a great for building camaraderie at work, with colleagues running sweepstakes and spending time together,” she said, adding that bosses should try their best to avoid scoring “an own goal” with staff.

Shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan echoed the organisation.

She said: “As a nation, we’re proud to cheer on England in the World Cup and we believe that employers should be flexible with fans supporting our national team in the coming weeks.”