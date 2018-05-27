Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson is no longer such a political heavyweight after losing 39 kilograms – as he admits one of his secrets is to put butter in his coffee.

Watson said he was motivated to take better care of his health after reading about Labour politicians who died early.

The 51-year-old revealed one part of his new regime was so-called “bulletproof” coffee – usually made using butter – which is “a way of getting saturated fats into your diet which means you’re not as hungry during the day”.