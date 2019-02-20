Lady Gaga And Christian Carino Call Off Engagement

The couple began dating in 2017 but it’s now been revealed that they’ve broken up with a representative for the singer and actress confirming the news to the Associated Press.

Gaga, who could be an Oscar winner by this time next week, met 49-year-old Christian in early 2017, in the wake of her split from Taylor Kinney.

Engagement speculation then began when the Million Reasons star was spotted wearing a (gigantic) diamond ring in September 2018.

She then casually confirmed the news by referring to him as her fiancé in at an Elle Women in Hollywood event the next month.

Christian was at Gaga’s side at January’s Screen Actors’ Guild awards and Golden Globes, but did not attend the Grammys.