Lady Gaga has issued a tearful apology to fans after she was forced to cut short the final show of her world tour in Miami.

The singer has been wowing audiences on her Chromatica Ball world tour, which kicked off in Dusseldorf in July and has seen her perform in Canada, Europe and the US.

The singer was not able to complete the final night of the tour in Miami on Saturday after a storm broke out.

Advertisement

Shortly after coming off stage, the tearful singer shared a video on Instagram, telling fans that it simply wasn’t safe to continue the show.

She said: “Hi everybody, thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball. We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.

“And look I know that for a really long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hard core, bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers.”

Advertisement

Clutching some red roses, she said: “So I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of Rain On Me in the rain but what’s more worth it to me is life, and to whoever threw these to me on stage (the roses) I will cherish them forever.”

She went on to say that it had taken so much for her to “get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy, and I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show is because I am healthy and it’s a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well”.

“So I love you and yes I’d rather be dry, but we’re all alive so go home and be safe and I’ll see you the next time I’m on stage and until then Chromatica will never be over because Chromatica is about healing and Chromatica is about knowing that you’re enough and I feel enough tonight even though I didn’t get to finish, I really feel like enough, so thank you for giving me that, I love you, bye.”

In a second Instagram post, Gaga added of the Miami show: “I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you.

Advertisement

“Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me.

“This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever-it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”