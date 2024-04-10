Watch Lady Gaga Star As Harley Quinn In First Trailer For Joker: Folie À Deux

Warner Bros. Pictures

The first trailer for Joker sequel Folie à Deux starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix has arrived.

The teaser clip unveils the pop star as Harley Quinn in the follow-up to her co-star’s Oscar-winning role in the 2019 origins story.

Todd Phillips is set to return in the director’s seat with Zazie Beetz also reprising her role as Sophie Dumond, while additional cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Steve Coogan and Catherine Keener.

Advertisement

The trailer shows Gaga’s Dr Harleen Quinzel meeting Joaquin’s Arthur Fleck at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum, where she’s been tasked with treating him before they fall in love.

The title takes its inspiration from a French term for when a mental illness is shared by two people close to one another.

The newly revealed sequences give a sense of the musical grandiosity of the film, though the director recently described it to Variety as “mostly a jukebox musical” rather than a full-scale production.

Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

There will be at least 15 cover songs in the film, with the potential for some exclusive new tracks (hopefully from Gaga herself).

As Variety reported, one confirmed song will be That’s Entertainment from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon, also famously sung by Judy Garland, while the trailer features the 1965 song What the World Needs Now Is Love.

“We use music to make us whole, to balance the fractures within ourselves,” the voiceover says at one point in the trailer.

Joker made box office history upon release in 2019, becoming the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion (£788 million).

Meanwhile, back in February director Todd had a Valentine’s Day gift for all of us excited for the upcoming sequel with some exclusive new snaps of the leading stars in character.

Advertisement

The new movie follows Gaga’s leading roles in A Star Is Born and House Of Gucci.