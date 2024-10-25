Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Lady Gaga's New Song Disease

Interscope Records / Lady Gaga via YouTube

Singer and actor Lady Gaga just released a new song, Disease, which dropped at 5am UK time this morning.

The star, who also recently announced her Joker 2 record Harlequin, didn’t announce the track, the lead one from her upcoming unnamed album which fans are calling LG7.

Disease, which sees an eerie TV displaying lyrics against a synth-heavy track, has had an electrifying effect on the singer’s fanbase who go by “Little Monsters.”

On X, fans raved about the banger, calling it a return to form for the beloved artist.

“Gaga being back in a HUGE way with a dance dark pop banger and incredible visuals … THATS MOTHER (monster) ALWAYS,” one site user wrote.

WELCOME BACK LADY GAGA pic.twitter.com/wf3vu9wcUQ — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) October 25, 2024

Gaga being back in a HUGE way with a dance dark pop banger and incredible visuals … THATS MOTHER (monster) ALWAYS #DISEASE

pic.twitter.com/OUc9hd1G1S — billy (@billyonIine) October 25, 2024

Another referred to the “rah rah” era of Lady Gaga’s career, which she began her 2009 hit Bad Romance with.

michael dragging the rah rah bitch back out of gaga pic.twitter.com/vNdiJR843o — d ★ (@dontdoitdani) October 25, 2024

“I’m so happy that it didn’t leak, she didn’t tease it, NOTHING. IT FUCKING HIT ME LIKE A TRAIN AND LEFT ME IN COMA!” yet another Monster shared.

This bitch LITERALLY taught us a lesson and it was to TRUST THE PROCESS. Not a single second of teaser and it was probably the best thing she’s ever done.



I’m so happy that it didn’t leak, she didn’t tease it, NOTHING. IT FUCKING HIT ME LIKE A TRAIN AND LEFT ME IN COMA! #DISEASE — Damien 👹 (@GagaUnderMike) October 25, 2024

“Dark Gaga” is “back,” a fan who called the song the “best release out” opined.

universal praise from fans and critics alike, new ground creatively, DARK gaga being back… and we have yet to see the music video… best release oat, going to bed now feeling blessed pic.twitter.com/mPB14sz7Xv — gui 〄 (@ElectricGagax) October 25, 2024

One simply wrote: “POP MUSIC IS BACK LADY GAGA IS BACK WE ARE SO BACK.”

POP MUSIC IS BACK

LADY GAGA IS BACK

WE ARE SO BACK 😭😭😭#DISEASEISCOMING — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) October 25, 2024

Monsters like the length of the song too:

And the song is 4 minutes!!!!! Gaga saw you hoes putting out them appetizers and said let me feed my children!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/93UQCuFI1e — 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 25, 2024

And most people just wanted the world to know addictive the song truly is.

lady gaga leaving the studio after recording disease pic.twitter.com/1hDH4qY1IU — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) October 25, 2024

disease sounds like that classic lady gaga intergalactic banger but also elevated and fresh as fuck!?? this is one for the history books!!! pic.twitter.com/timUz2vKpG — monster reactions (@LMonsterReacts) October 25, 2024

what it feels like listening to disease by lady gaga pic.twitter.com/AMQErITEfH — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) October 25, 2024

Disease is Lady Gaga’s best lead single since Bad Romance



The song is so good and addictive pic.twitter.com/sbNhExoE4i — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) October 25, 2024

Only time will tell how the rest of the album sounds, but for now, it’s safe to say fans are pretty happy.