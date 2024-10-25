Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Lady Gaga's New Song Disease

Singer and actor Lady Gaga just released a new song, Disease, which dropped at 5am UK time this morning.
The star, who also recently announced her Joker 2 record Harlequin, didn’t announce the track, the lead one from her upcoming unnamed album which fans are calling LG7.
Disease, which sees an eerie TV displaying lyrics against a synth-heavy track, has had an electrifying effect on the singer’s fanbase who go by “Little Monsters.”
On X, fans raved about the banger, calling it a return to form for the beloved artist.
“Gaga being back in a HUGE way with a dance dark pop banger and incredible visuals … THATS MOTHER (monster) ALWAYS,” one site user wrote.
Another referred to the “rah rah” era of Lady Gaga’s career, which she began her 2009 hit Bad Romance with.
“I’m so happy that it didn’t leak, she didn’t tease it, NOTHING. IT FUCKING HIT ME LIKE A TRAIN AND LEFT ME IN COMA!” yet another Monster shared.
“Dark Gaga” is “back,” a fan who called the song the “best release out” opined.
One simply wrote: “POP MUSIC IS BACK LADY GAGA IS BACK WE ARE SO BACK.”
Monsters like the length of the song too:
And most people just wanted the world to know addictive the song truly is.
Only time will tell how the rest of the album sounds, but for now, it’s safe to say fans are pretty happy.
“LG7” is set to come out in February 2025.