Lady Gaga Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours With This 1 Iconic Move

Leave it to Lady Gaga to use a viral rumour to her advantage.

The Grammy winner has addressed recent speculation that she’s pregnant in a new TikTok, after fans began to wonder if she could be expecting her first child with partner Michael Polansky.

Rumours began to swirl over the weekend when a picture of the A Star Is Born actor at her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding was shared online.

The multi-Grammy award winning artist addressed the claims with a video, in which she insisted she’s “not pregnant – just down bad cryin’ at the gym”.

Of course, this is a reference to Taylor Swift’s song Down Bad from new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Gaga clearly saw an opportunity in the publicity of the moment, as she then told her followers to register to vote at the website HeadCount.

The next US presidential election is due to take place in November of this year, where current president Joe Biden is running for re-election, as is his predecessor Donald Trump.

Gaga has previously shared strong words in opposition of Trump, telling attendees at a Pennsylvania rally back in 2020 to “vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do”.

She told people to endorse Biden instead, and went on to perform an impassioned rendition of The Star Spangled Banner at his inauguration in 2021

Gaga performing at the inauguration in 2021 OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images

Last month, Gaga’s Chromatica Ball concert film premiered on HBO in the US, ending with a teaser that the Bad Romance singer’s next musical era could be on the way, as the message “LG7 GAGA RETURNS” appeared on screen at the end.

She hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Chromatica, along with the subsequent 2021 remix album Dawn Of Chromatica, featuring Charli XCX, Pabllo Vittar, BLACKPINK and more.