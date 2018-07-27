Laos Dam Collapse Video Shows Dramatic Rescue Of Four-Month-Old Boy

Footage of the dramatic recovery of the four-month-old boy, along with 14 others, was released on Friday and was viewed close to half a million times within hours of being posted online.

A terrified baby, starving after days without food following a dam collapse in southern Laos, has been brought to safety by rescuers.

The survivors were stranded by flood waters after they fled up a hill on Monday as the under construction Xe-Namnoy dam broke under heavy rain, leaving several villages devastated by flash floods.

Rescuers were said to have waded several kilometres through rushing water containing uprooted trees and debris to rescue the group.

It has since been revealed that the rescue team that helped free the Wild Boars football team and their coach from a cave in northern Thailand earlier this month after a 17-day ordeal, are involved in the Laos mission.

Kengkard Bongkawong, one of the rescuers, who is from Thailand’s north east, told AFP of the baby boy’s rescue: “The boy is four months old. He didn’t have fever but he was crying, maybe because of the cold weather.

“The baby was crying and looks terrified. Actually they were (all) still terrified of the rushing water.”

The death toll from Monday’s collapse is currently 27, but it has both been revised down and questioned by locals and aid agencies who believe it could be much higher.