Lara Trump Still Thinks Hillary Clinton's Emails Are The Real Problem

Lara Trump returned to one of Republicans’ greatest hits while defending father-in-law Donald Trump following his indictment in Georgia on Monday night.

Desperately attempting to turn the tables on Democrats, the wife of Eric Trump cried about Hillary Clinton’s years-old email scandal during an appearance Tuesday on Newsmax.

“To see, of all people, Hillary Clinton out there having anything to say about anything when she BleachBitted and destroyed 33,000 emails after she was told not to ― cellphones with a hammer,” she said, referring to accusations about Clinton’s use of a private email server that clouded her 2016 campaign against Trump.

“We know what happened with Hillary Clinton, and yet she got absolutely no heat from anybody at the Department of Justice.”

An FBI investigation of her use of a private email system as secretary of state criticized her and her staff for being “careless” with information but concluded in May 2016 that no charges would be “appropriate.”

Lara Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on March 3. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

“What they accused our campaign and my father-in-law of doing in 2016, conspiring somehow with Russia to win an election, Hillary Clinton herself and the [Democratic National Committee] actually did these things,” the pundit continued, alluding to Russia’s alleged efforts to help Donald Trump get elected to his first term.

Accusing Democrats of political interference, Lara Trump said prosecutors were “throwing everything at the wall to see anything that might stick” to her father-in-law, who is currently the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket.

“That is their angle. And they will try everything as evidenced now by this fourth ridiculous indictment.”

Hillary Clinton, shown here speaking in Barcelona, Spain, on June 23, said Monday that she felt a "profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges." Europa Press News via Getty Images

“But to see Hillary Clinton out there talking about it, laughing about it, cackling about it, to know that the Biden family is basically getting away with selling out the United States of America, as far as all of us have seen with our own eyes, it is insane to see,” she said, referring to Clinton’s shrewd reaction to Trump’s latest charges.

“I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied,” Clinton told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday when asked about the latest indictment, in Fulton County, Georgia, and others. “I just feel great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges.”