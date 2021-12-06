Sergio Amiti via Getty Images

The festive lights have been turned on and the mince pies are out in full force, which means one thing: it’s time to send your Christmas cards.

The tradition of sending handwritten cards has seen a resurgence in recent years, not least because last year’s pandemic restrictions meant many didn’t see loved ones in person.

And with further restrictions on international travel now announced, some in the UK will be facing another Christmas separated from friends and family, making Christmas post even more precious.

The final postage date for oversees deliveries is fast approaching, and you’ll also need to get your skates on if you want to access cheaper, second class postage for the UK. Here are the dates to remember:

UK postal dates:

Saturday December 18 – 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For and Royal Mail 48

Tuesday December 21 – 1st Class, 1st Class Signed, Royal Mail 24, Royal Mail Tracked 48

Wednesday December 22 – Royal Mail Tracked 24

Thursday December 23 – Special Delivery Guaranteed

International postal dates:

If you’re sending overseas, sadly you’ve already missed out on the Royal Mail’s economy service, but there are other (slightly more expensive) services still available. Here are the dates for all International Standard and International Tracking and Signature services:

Monday December 6 – Australia, Greece, Italy, Greece, Italy, New Zealand and Portugal

Wednesday December 8 – Africa, Central and South America,Asia, Far and Middle East

Friday 10 December 10 - Cyprus, Malta and Sweden

Saturday December 11 – Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia), Turkey

Monday December 13 – Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Poland and USA