21 Last Minute Father's Day Gifts To Arrive In Time For Dad

He won't even clock that you got it together at the eleventh hour.

If you haven’t bought a gift for your dad with just days to go until Father’s Day, you could say you’re cutting it fine. But finding a decent present for the man who has everything isn’t impossible, even now.

We get that not everyone has time for laborious scrolling through pages, so we’ve done the heavy-lifting for you.

Here’s a fine selection of products your dad will be chuffed to receive. And better yet, they’re all available on Amazon, with many offering next day delivery.

He’ll never know you left it to the eleventh hour.

1
Amazon
If your dad loves his car like his other child, he'll like this smart car air vent diffuser
This car vent air freshener uses extracts from essential oils, absorbed into a handy scent stick that clips to the car.
Get this from Amazon for £11.99
2
Amazon
For dads who are coffee fiends, try this
Got a dad who loves coffee and travel? He can start his day in Guatemala and end it in Sumatra with this globetrotting coffee gift set.
Get it from Amazon for £28.00
3
Amazon
Combine his passions with this Batman LEGO keyring.
How can you resist your dad's childhood passions all rolled into one keyring?
Get this from Amazon for £9.99
4
Amazon
These Star Wars-themed Millennium Falcon cufflinks for his back to office days
Get dad these Star Wars-themed cufflinks. They might just make his work day easier to get through. And they come in a stunning gift box!
Get this from Amazon for £9.99
5
Amazon
A portable grill so compact it looks like a briefcase
The portable design of this charcoal barbecue means he'll be able to bring it almost anywhere (hello, beach-side BBQs!).
Get this from Amazon for £37.49
6
Amazon
Speaking of barbecues....flavoursome spices to season his meat
This specially-designed 20-pack of spice rubs will make this year's grilling sessions his best yet.
Get this from Amazon for £25.99
7
Amazon
These whiskey stones won't dilute his drink like ice cubes
These whiskey stones are completely reusable. He'll just have to pop 'em in the freezer and use them like ice cubes in his fave tipple.
Get this from Amazon for £7.69
8
Amazon
If he's into Sherlock or C.S.I., he'll love this murder mystery box set
He'll get to solve a fictional crime on his own or with the help of up to five others by examining documents and alibis.
Get this from Amazon for £23.90
9
Amazon
Gardener dads will be thankful for this Veg In One Bed book
This gardening book will teach him how to rotate seeds in the same plot of land to grow as much seasonal produce as possible throughout the year.
Get this from Amazon for £6.99
10
Amazon
A touchingly inscribed PU leather-bound notebook
Just reading the front cover of this notebook will probably make your dad's year. Sweet.
Get this from Amazon for £11.99
11
Amazon
If your dad's a vinyl junkie these coaster will make him feel nostalgic
These retro record-shaped coasters might just become his new fave piece of decor. Comes in a pack of six.
Get this from Amazon for £5.99
12
Amazon
Golfers will find these chocolate golf balls from Lindt tee-riffic.
These milk chocolate golf balls come in a pack of three.
Get this from Amazon for £5.99
13
Amazon
A bestseller with over 100,000 ratings
Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club is a bestseller with good reason. Reviewers love his hilarious take on a classic 'whodunnit'.
Get this from Amazon for £5.00
14
Amazon
Dad can say goodbye to his bulky keyrings and that darn jingle, jangle
No more annoying thigh pokes with this smart key organiser that will free up your dad's pockets. Plus you can also customise it by adding your own tools. Comes in black, blue and red.
Get this from Amazon for £21.99
15
Amazon
A bonsai-growing kit because your dad is always patient
But seriously, how wholesome is this grow your own bonsais kit? Comes with seeds, growing pots, compost husks and plant markers.
Get this from Amazon for £10.26
16
Amazon
He'll be able to track everything with this inexpensive smart watch
It tracks seven 'sports modes', including walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball and football.
Get this from Amazon for £25.11
17
Amazon
You can't go too far wrong with this foot massage roller
A practical gift for your practical dad. This massager will help revive his tired feet.
Get this from Amazon for £8.99
18
Amazon
This RFID-blocking wallet is made from real leather
In case you're wondering, RFID blocking offers protection against your card details being remotely accessed and card skimming.
Get this from Amazon for £15.99
19
Amazon
If he's into fishing, this genius hook remover will be game-changing
Here's a gift that your dad will be ready to show off to his fishing friends. This fish hook remover also comes with scissors.
Get this from Amazon for £9.99
20
Amazon
This 3D brain teaser will keep him puzzled for hours
If he's into his puzzles, this complicated 3D one is a serious head-scratcher.
Get this from Amazon for £16.99
21
Amazon
He'll be able to enjoy a clean shave (literally) thanks to this nifty shaving apron
Let's be real: everyone in the household will be grateful of this clever Father's Day gift.
Get this from Amazon for £8.99
