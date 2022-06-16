21 Last Minute Father's Day Gifts To Arrive In Time For Dad

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you haven’t bought a gift for your dad with just days to go until Father’s Day, you could say you’re cutting it fine. But finding a decent present for the man who has everything isn’t impossible, even now.
We get that not everyone has time for laborious scrolling through pages, so we’ve done the heavy-lifting for you.
Here’s a fine selection of products your dad will be chuffed to receive. And better yet, they’re all available on Amazon, with many offering next day delivery.
He’ll never know you left it to the eleventh hour.