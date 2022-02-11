14 Last-Minute Valentine’s Gifts To Get Things Back On Track

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Valentine’s is a time for fun, love, laughter and intimacy but not if you’ve had words, you’re arguing, or you’re not talking at all.
Whether it’s about something silly or deeply personal, counsellor Sean Tierney says you (as a couple) have to find a way to talk about it.
“One of the most important ways to move on after an argument is to acknowledge and articulate how you felt,” he says.
He also believes communicating without blame is the key to patching things up. “Instead of saying, ‘When you said that I felt,’ try ′You made feel...’.”
Meaningful things you can do after an argument include being responsible for your actions and admitting when you’re finding things hard, but at the top of the list is saying sorry.
Once you’ve done that, here are 14 last-minute Valentine’s gestures to sweeten the deal. You might just be forgiven.