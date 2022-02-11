Life

14 Last-Minute Valentine’s Gifts To Get Things Back On Track

Need to make amends? Say sorry with these olive branch gifts.

Audience Editor, HuffPost UK Shopping

blackCAT via Getty Images

Valentine’s is a time for fun, love, laughter and intimacy but not if you’ve had words, you’re arguing, or you’re not talking at all.

Whether it’s about something silly or deeply personal, counsellor Sean Tierney says you (as a couple) have to find a way to talk about it.

One of the most important ways to move on after an argument is to acknowledge and articulate how you felt,” he says.

He also believes communicating without blame is the key to patching things up. “Instead of saying, When you said that I felt,’ try ′You made feel...’.”

Meaningful things you can do after an argument include being responsible for your actions and admitting when you’re finding things hard, but at the top of the list is saying sorry.

Once you’ve done that, here are 14 last-minute Valentine’s gestures to sweeten the deal. You might just be forgiven.

Amazon
Sweet Little Apologies Go A Long Way...
A compass for finding a way again, a smile as a reminder of the fun that’s been had. Each item’s accompanied with a cute line to say let's move forward and rebuild.
Get this Apology Recipe for £6.95
Amazon
When Time Is Causing Your Arguments
Getting upset with your partner's rubbish time keeping? Gift them this watch and we're sure they won't mind the hint.
Buy this Tommy Hilfiger Watch for £95 (Was £175)
Not On The High Street
Say It With Chocolate...
What’s not to love about an edible apology? And even better it's chocolate! It’d be rude not to digest on all that contrition.
Get this Chocolate Apology Slab for £11.99
Amazon
On Reflection: Picnic For Two...
Surprise the love of your life with a romantic, intimate indoor picnic with this afternoon tea hamper and show how much you regret all that's been said.
Get this Afternoon Tea Hamper for £34.00
Amazon
Say It With Crystals...
Anyone who receives this Swarovski Infinity crystal necklace will know you mean a sparkly, heartfelt sorry.
Get this Swarovski Infinity necklace for £79.95 (was £84.76)
Amazon
You Might As Well Own Your Knob...
Give this handmade wooden, heart-shaped plaque to the knob in your life and hang it somewhere they’ll never forget!
Get this wooden plaque for £4.95
Not On The High Street
When Love Is Annoying But Funny...
Well, if you can't have a laugh...Print your own message in this annoyingly charming card.
Get this card for £4.95
Amazon
For The Couple Ready To Learn New Ways...
With over 7,000 Amazon reviews, this bestselling guide will show how determined you are to make things work in your marriage or relationship. There's helpful exercises, meaningful activities and for many it's been a game-changer.
Buy the Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work for £6.89
Etsy
Arguing Over The Remote Again?
When you start squabbling over Netflix this cute handmade dice set will settle those TV wars once and for all.
Get these Movie Night Dice for £15.99 (was £19.99)
Not On The High Street
When You Just Need A Moan….
Give your other half this notepad to let it out. There's nothing like a good old grumble, but don't dwell on it for too long.
Get this Moan And Move On Pad for £4.95
Not On The High Street
When You Need Actions Instead Of Words
Make dating fun (again) with a year's worth of dating ideas. Surprise yourselves at what you can enjoy together whether it’s a day trip, night out or even staying in at home! There’s 52 sealed envelopes, plus five cards to create your own dream date together.
Get A Year Of Dates for £28.00
Amazon
When Snoring's Become The Issue…
f your snoring's causing a rift, give your other half a good night’s sleep with these reusable silicone ear plugs. With over 14,000 reviews and 4.4 star ratings, thousands of Amazon buyers swear by them. Night night!
Get these ear plugs for £8.99
Amazon
For Some Serious Reconnecting…
Kick-start a year of connection with this couple's journal and use the daily prompts to spark everyday conversation.
Get A Year Of Us for £9.99
Amazon
When Sorry Is The Hardest Word...
This apology notepad says it all so you literally don't have to. You can confess all without one single "sor...."!
Get this Apology Notepad for £3.95
shoppingsex and relationships RelationshipsMarriageValentine's Day