22 Valentine's Gifts For Men We Promise They Won't Even Hate

Men deserve more than socks. We've found presents at every budget to show your love.

Whether you and your partner go big for Valentine’s Day or prefer to keep things low-key, the chances are that you want to treat them to a little something (or potentially, a big something). But knowing what to get can be stressful AF.

You’ll want to pick a gift that shows him that you care, without opting for something that’s over the top or just too cheesy – and most importantly, you want to pick something that he’ll love and that’s within your budget.

If you ran out of ideas at Christmas and you’re struggling to find something for Valentine’s fret not. Whether you want to spend under £20 or over £200, we’ve found a selection of choice gifts he’s guaranteed not to want to return.

A mini projector
This mini projector is the perfect gift for the movie buff in your life. If cinema nights are his thing, this is sure to be a hit and it's compatible with both Android and Apple. Phew!


Get the WiFi Mini Projector with Synchronize Smartphone for £76.49 (was £89.99)
This super cosy jacket
This down-filled jacket from The North Face is stylish and cosy, and makes a great Valentine's treat. Especially if the man in your life spends a lot of time outdoors.

Get The North Face Men's Resolve Down Jacket for £220 (was £234.95)
A pair of fluffy slippers
These cosy slippers feature are made from 90% recycled polyester, making them a great earth-conscious buy. Plus, they have a super fluffy and cosy inner.

Get Hush Puppies Men's Ryder Slippers for £29.99 (was £40)
A bright yellow speaker
Basic, yes, but you can't go wrong with a good quality speaker. This retro-style wireless bluetooth speaker comes highly rated. We love 'sunburst yellow' but there are plenty of other colours too.

Get the Roberts Beacon 320 Bluetooth Speaker for £110 (was £149.99)
A luxe travel wash set
This sleek three-piece travel set (shower gel, deodorant, and multi-grooming balm) is the perfect combination of functional and luxe. Perfect even if he simply needs some new additions to his gym bag.

Get the L'Occitane Men's 3 Piece Travel Size Gift Set for £21
Delicious salted caramel truffles
Cater to his sweet tooth with these delectable salted caramel truffles.

Get Love Cocoa Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles for £13.50
A retro-style arcade games machine
Dating an avid gamer? Treat him to this retro arcade machine, loaded with cult favourites like Space Invaders and Donkey Kong. (He'll be so obsessed with beating his high score, he won't go near his PS5 for weeks.)

Get the Monster Shop Retro Tabletop Arcade Game for £299.99
A smart watch (and fitness tracker)
This advanced smartwatch will help your boo become more attuned to their health, monitoring his fitness, heart health and – this one matters too – stress management.

Get the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for £198 (was £299.99)
A super rustic candle
Composed of a combination of warm, woody aromas, this soy wax candle is set into a unique concrete jar, making a real statement

Get the Blomus Fraga Soy Wax Scented Candle for £22.52
This meat kit
Dating a meat fiend or someone who simply loves to cook? This could be just the ticket. He'll love curing his own bacon and pancetta, drying biltong and jerky, and even marinating his own kebab meat.

Get the Sandy Leaf Farm Ultimate Meat Kit for £24.99 (was £29.98)
This TV streaming stick
This budget-friendly streaming stick is a simple way to turn any TV into a 'smart TV'. It might not scream romance, but it's easily wrappable and secretly he'll love it.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for £29.99
Single grain scotch whisky
This super smooth scotch featuring soft vanilla notes will have your whisky-loving other half more than a little excited. (FYI, the brand was founded by David Beckham).

Get Haig Club Clubman Single Grain Scotch Whisky for £16 (was £25) from Amazon
A headphone stand with a difference
The ultimate gaming accessory – a headphone stand that also acts as a surround sound system. Pretty cool, huh?

Get the EKSA Headphone Headset Stand for £18.69 (was £25.99)
A multi-tasking pen
Move over penknives. Crafted from ultra strong aluminimum, this six-in-one pen is also a multi-tasker and designed to stand the test of time.

Get the Auners 6 in 1 Multi Tool Pen for £3.99 (was £5.99)
A vinyl record player
Dating a music buff? This bluetooth record player with built in speakers could make a great gift. Or, if he's already sorted for decks, opt for a vinyl storage case instead.

Get the Denver Vinyl Record Player Turntable for £89.95
A spiced rum taster set
For the rum connoisseur in your life this gift set, featuring Kraken Spiced Rum, Old J Spiced Rum, Duppy Share Rum, and Jamaican Cut Rum, will make the perfect V-day treat.

Get The Rum Collection Rum Gift Set for £14.99
This smart backpack
A backpack might not seem like the most romantic of gifts but this stylish number hides a charging port and plenty of space for all his man stuff. And yes, he has a lot.

Get the Nordace Smart Backpack Siena for £119.90
This quirky tea infuser
Say goodbye to boring tea strainers and treat your tea-loving partner to a 'tea pug' that hangs off his cup. Seriously, could this little guy be any cuter?

Get the Bordstract Silicone Tea Infuser for £7.99
This wireless charging station
If he's got lots of devices, he'll love this super sleek three-in-one charging port that will power up his phone, watch and earphones all at once.

Get the Geekera 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand for £49.92
A gorgeous grooming kit
This fuss-free skincare kit from Heath is designed to simplify his morning routine and take his grooming up a notch.

Get the Heath Facial Routine Kit for Men for £67
An orange gin with a twist
Dating a gin enthusiast? This rather unique Jaffa Cake Gin (and the quirky enamel mug that comes with it) could be just the ticket for a Valentine's treat.

Get the Jaffa Cake Gin Gift Pack with Enamel Mug for £32.95
A retro-style football stadium print
Whether he's mad about Man City or obsessed with Arsenal, a retro stadium print is sure to go down a treat. Just make sure you get his team right.

Get the Hewson Football Stadium Print for £9.95
