Cult Beauty Valentine's is as good as excuse for any to snap up these toys.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Regardless of our relationship status, we all deserve to celebrate making it through the dreariness of January by fully embracing the flirtatious energy of February.

Advertisement

So how about adding a devilish dimension to date night – or simply gaining a better understanding of what exactly makes you tingle – by bringing sex toys into the bedroom?

Whether you’re after vulva vibrations or pure prostate pleasure, you’re sure to find the key to a brilliant climax in these top-rated sex toys, with or without your boo.