16 Sex Toys You Won't Regret Buying (Or Trying) This Valentine’s

Whether you’re riding solo or getting sensual with your significant other, toys can be a joy.

Valentine's is as good as excuse for any to snap up these toys.
Regardless of our relationship status, we all deserve to celebrate making it through the dreariness of January by fully embracing the flirtatious energy of February.

So how about adding a devilish dimension to date night – or simply gaining a better understanding of what exactly makes you tingle – by bringing sex toys into the bedroom?

Whether you’re after vulva vibrations or pure prostate pleasure, you’re sure to find the key to a brilliant climax in these top-rated sex toys, with or without your boo.

1
Pillow Talk Sassy G Spot Vibrator
Amazon
Looking to explore the wonderful world of internal stimulation? Boasting a flexible tip, and angled contouring for added stimulation, this waterproof wonder is just what you need to start juicing that infamous G-spot.

Get it for £31.85 from Amazon
2
BASICS Slimline Butt Plug
Lovehoney
If you’re a beginner when it comes to breeching the back door, then look no further than this playful and petite butt plug. Gently graduated with a narrow neck and flared base, it’s been specifically designed for couples who are new to anal play.

Get it for £9.99 from Lovehoney
3
Smile Makers The Firefighter
Cult Beauty
Far too often, the outer erogenous zones are overlooked in favour of concentrating on the clitoris. Complete with an innovative flame-shaped helmet, this nifty device applies pulsing pressure to the clitoris, while also gently tickling the labia. Problem solved!

Get it for £44.95 from Cult Beauty
4
Naked Grapefruit First Base
Cult Beauty
If you’re a person with a vulva who’s dipping their toe into the world of sex tech for the first time, then bullet vibrators are a great place to start. Small and discreet, simply play around with the seven different settings to find your perfect intensity.

Get it for £25.99 from Cult Beauty
5
Kandid 3-Piece Set of Cock Rings
Amazon
For those with a penis, cock rings are great for increasing the pleasure for both you and your partner. When worn, these silicone cock rings are designed to both strengthen and enlarge at the base, while also assisting in delaying climax.

Get it for £10.99 from Amazon
6
Loving Joy Silicone Dildo with Suction Cup
Amazon
A versatile buy, this dildo can be enjoyed as a pair by simply strapping it to a harness for pegging purposes, or attached to a flat surface using the extra strong suction cup if you’re looking to use it solo.

Get it for £12.99 from Amazon
7
Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Wand Vibrator
Lovehoney
This beastly vibrator boasts a large head for broad-surface stimulation, and an epic array of vibration intensities to test yourself with. Plus, it’s mains-powered with a super long 1.8m cable – so you’ll never have to worry about running out of battery mid-session.

Get it for £49.99 from Lovehoney
8
Smile Makers The Billionaire
LookFantastic
Run a bath, fill it with bubbles, and enjoy a long and sensual soak with this fabulous waterproof device as your date. Suitable for both internal and external use, the water will definitely be cold by the time you’ve tested out the multiple speed settings and pulsation modes.

Get it for £38.21 from LookFantastic
9
My Viv Slim Vibrator
Feel Unique
Whether you struggle with a condition like vaginismus, or are experiencing pain during sex due to childbirth or trauma, this slim and soft vibrator has been specifically designed to provide sexual pleasure in a delicate and comfortable way.

Get it for £18 from Feel Unique
10
So Divine Addicted Remote Control Love Egg
LookFantastic
Bring a filthy new dimension to a dinner date by letting your partner pleasure you discreetly with this remote control love egg. There are three speed settings, seven pulsing patterns, and it’s crafted from super-soft silicone that's smooth and comfortable to wear.

Get it for £41.24 from LookFantastic
11
So Divine Men Vibrating Stimulator
LookFantastic
Vibrating toys are far too often just aimed at people with vulvas, but this stimulator is designed specifically for penis play. With three speeds and seven stroke patterns, enjoy using it solo, or with a partner during foreplay.

Get it for £50 from LookFantastic
12
LELO Sila Sonic Massager
Cult Beauty
This trending sonic clitoral massager is undeniably pricey – but we reckon the increase in orgasms will more than make up for it. The soft mouth fits like a glove around the erogenous zone, and spreads vibrations with equal intensity across the whole clitoris for maximum orgasmic sensation.

Get it for £159 from Cult Beauty
13
9” Vibration Dildo Strap-on with Remote Control
Amazon
Use the remote control to build up the vibrations, and either mount this dildo to a flat surface, or attach it to the harness for playtime as a pair. There are seven powerful vibration levels to choose from, and you can even take it into the shower for added steaminess.

Get it for £29.51 from Amazon
14
Mantric Rechargeable Remote Control Prostate Vibrator
Lovehoney
With its carefully curved shaft seeking out the prostate, and cushioned base massaging the perineum, this vibrating device is super to bring you endless P-spot pleasure. Operate it yourself using the push button on the base, or hand the remote control over to your partner for foreplay fun.

Get it for £69.99 from Lovehoney
15
Lovehoney Ignite Vibrating Butt Plug
Boots
This pocket-sized plug packs a real punch with its three vibration settings and 17 exciting patterns to explore. Whether you’re new to anal play, or a seasoned pro, it’s sure to bring endless pleasure – used solo or as a pair.

Get it for £19.99 from Boots
16
Satisfyer Mono Flex
Amazon
A sleek and chic take on the classic rabbit vibrator, this silicone toy is just what you need if blended orgasms are truly your bag. Simply enjoy the two powerful independent motors, or link it up to the Satisfyer app to access an huge range of programmes.

Get it for £29.99 from Amazon
